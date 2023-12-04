Kenilworth boxer Jess Barry warms up for vacant Midlands junior-lightweight title fight with win

Jess Barry warmed up for a title shot with victory over Kerry Orton.

Jess Barry on her way to victory.

Referee Pete McCormack had the Kenilworth fighter (29) a 59-56 winner after six busy rounds Cannock’s Excelsior Club.

The bout proved an ideal sharpener for Jess, nominated by the Board of Control to fight for the vacant Midlands junior-lightweight title.

“I feel happy, I was happy with my performance,” Jess said. “I’ve been out for four months. They (my team) have been working hard to get me a fight and I just had to carry on working, waiting for the opportunity.

“I want the Midlands title next and then I’d like to get down to feather.