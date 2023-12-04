Kenilworth boxer Jess Barry warms up for vacant Midlands junior-lightweight title fight with win
Referee Pete McCormack had the Kenilworth fighter (29) a 59-56 winner after six busy rounds Cannock’s Excelsior Club.
The bout proved an ideal sharpener for Jess, nominated by the Board of Control to fight for the vacant Midlands junior-lightweight title.
“I feel happy, I was happy with my performance,” Jess said. “I’ve been out for four months. They (my team) have been working hard to get me a fight and I just had to carry on working, waiting for the opportunity.
“I want the Midlands title next and then I’d like to get down to feather.
“I’d like to be more active. When I turned pro, I wanted five fights a year. It hasn’t happened, but that’s women’s boxing. I’m used to it, it was the same in the amateurs.”