Cliff Daniel lines up a shot.

In the morning matches, Kenilworth’s top ranked player, Adrian Morris, took on the visiting captain, Tony Johnston, but an early tactical error by Morris, gave away a seven-hoop lead. The Eardisley player maintained this lead and eventually won 16-10.

The other games were wins for Kenilworth but by the slightest of margins. Cliff Daniel won his match 13-12 and Philip Wood 14-13.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the afternoon matches Morris had an easier win by 26-10 and Wood won by 17-10.

The final game was close for much of the game but Daniel took some risky shots towards the end which didn’t come off giving the game to the in-form Johnston by 18-9.

This gave a win to Kenilworth four games to two.