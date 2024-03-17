-Kenilworth Croquet Club gears up for a new season

It’s not the best croquet weather, yet, but Kenilworth Croquet Club opened their lawns this week.
By Adrian Morris
Published 17th Mar 2024, 12:25 GMT

The first session at the Crackley Lane club was an Association Croquet morning with Nigel Pigdon scoring the first official hoop of the season.

The afternoon featured Golf Croquet with the normal enthusiastic, well wrapped, turn-out for these sessions.

A full season of competitive Croquet is planned with internal club competitions and home and away matches in the West Midlands Leagues. The ever-popular friendly social sessions will also continue.

New players are always welcome, no dress code, you can use a club mallet, but flat soles shoes are required. Come along and give Croquet a try.

If you want to find out more about Croquet, see www.ktscc.co.uk/croquet