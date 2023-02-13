Kenilworth extended their unbeaten run in convincing fashion over Bromsgrove

Kenilworth extended their unbeaten run in the Regional 1 Midlands league to seven games, with a 50 points to 28 win over Bromsgrove.

Bromsgrove went 3-0 after 12 minutes as the home side concede a string of penalties.

From the restart, Kenilworth continued to incur the wrath of the referee as tempers became frayed with the Bromsgrove 7 and Kenilworth 3 given yellow and ten minutes to cool off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With 15 minutes on the clock, Kenilworth skipper Thompson scored the first try of the game, finishing off a good move.

Kenilworth brushed aside Bromsgrove to extend their unbeaten run. Pic by Willie Whitesmith.

Fifteen minutes later Chaz Hudson added another try, before Bromsgrove reduced the gap with a penalty.

Straight from the restart, Kenilworth again with the bit between their teeth, converted another trade-mark kick to the corner, catch, drive and score, with Carey getting the last touch for a17-6 half-time lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenilworth were first to trouble the score board after the break through Opoku- Fordjour’s converted try.

Talismanic Boulton was penalised and sent to the sin-bin for 10 mins. before the visitors cut the gap to 26-11 with an unconverted try.

With the game approaching the hour stage, with Boulton back in the trenches, Kenilworth fly-half Jowett rounded off some slick handling to score Kenilworth’s fifth try on the wide left.

Young added another converted try to make it 38-11, before Calviezel-Cox added another quick converted try.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bromsgrove now chasing the game and their only possibility of a league point being the 4 try bonus, attacked from deep with a cross field kick- pass to the right winger, who wrong footed Opoku Fordjour to score from 70m.

From the restart the Bromsgrove 6 was sin-binned for a high tackle on Rawlins, leading to a try by Andressen.

Before the final whistle Bromsgrove claimed their final converted try of the afternoon taking the score to 50-28.

Next up for Kenilworth is another of the top 5 teams when they travel to Burton upon Trent.

Advertisement

Advertisement