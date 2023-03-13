In what would have otherwise been the last game of the season, Kenilworth Men were left ruing a poor first half, losing out 19-14 at Dudley Kingswinford.

Dudley Kingswinford started the game the better, winning the territorial battle through the boot and playing with accuracy and determination. Under pressure, Kenilworth were now adding to their woes with a string of errors.

By the end of the first quarter Kenilworth were not in the game, hadn’t really had any possession and were 14-0 down with the hosts having scored and converted two tries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With 30 minutes on the clock Dudley were camped on the Kenilworth line, the pressure eventually told with Dudley scoring their third try and Kavanagh sent to the sin bin for repeated team infringements. The conversion was missed to leave it at 19-0 at half time.

Kenilworth slipped to a narrow defeat at Dudley. Pic: Ian Jackson, Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club

For the second half, returning from injury, Sam Peppit came on at 13 and made an early difference with his trademark heavy hitting and incisive attacking lines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peppitt’s introduction was evidently the shot in the arm the team needed and 10 minutes into the second half Stone scored Kenilworth’s first try of the game, converted by Morgan.

With 20 minutes to go it was all Kenilworth who on a number of occasions got themselves into a scoring position only for a silly mistake letting the home side off.

The final few minutes saw Dudley holding on as Kenilworth chased the losing bonus point. Kenilworth’s scrum was now in the ascendancy with the home 8 evidently tiring in the later stages of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tails up Kenilworth attacked the home scrum on around half way and won the penalty which this time, was successfully dispatched into touch for a lineout inside the home 22.

From the ensuing catch and drive the home side were penalised for collapsing the driving maul - could it have been a penalty try and with it the bonus point?