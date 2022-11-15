For once Kenilworth were on the right side of a last minute swing to take a valuable 4 league points after a battling 20-19 win at home to Burton.

Kenilworth secured a battling last-gasp 20-19 win over Burton.

Looking to halt a run of three straight losses in the league, Kenilworth welcomed Burton to Glasshouse Lane, with the visitors one place higher than them in the league.

Kenilworth opened their account for the afternoon with 7 minutes on the clock, via the left boot of fly half Tyler Price.

By the 15 minute mark, despite the 3 point advantage, there was little to distinguish between the sides; that was until the visiting three-quarters combined well to see Burton scored a converted try.

Kenilworth finally strung some good phases together with left wing Dave Opoku Forjour crossing out wide before a tricky conversion was missed.

Straight from the restart, a towering ‘Garryowen- style kick’ created havoc in the home side fielding of the ball, Kenilworth fluffed their lines and Burton were in for an easy try to lead 12-8 at half-time.

They extended that lead early in the second half to go 19-8 up. Kenilworth scored the next try through a succession of powerful drives from the pack, culminated in try for Chaz Hudson, with Price converting.

With less than 15 to go, Kenilworth were starting to put some phases of play together and slowly gained the ascendency; eventually the pressure told and, referee Sam Yates (solid throughout) sent the Burton flanker for a 10 minute rest, Burton reduced to 14 players.

Despite the deficit, Burton rallied and piled the pressure on the Kenilworth try line. Burton will be kicking themselves having let Kenilworth off the hook when they had the Blue and Golds on the ropes, perhaps a little naive on their part.

Kenilworth seized the opportunity and with what transpired to be the last play of the game, scored a try in the left corner, from a deft kick in behind the Burton defence from Jowett, now at 10 (Tyler off injured) with wing Opoku Forjour outpacing his opposite man to claim his second try of the day and a dramatic win for Kenilworth.