Kenilworth extended their winning streak to six matches with an emphatic victory 37-22 win at Broadstreet.

The first opportunity of the season for league rugby under Friday night lights, saw in-form Kenilworth Men travel the short distance to local rivals Broadstreet.

With the hosts taking the bragging rights from the sides’ last encounter, the Blue and Golds were out to exact revenge and earn the clubs first away victory over Broadstreet in the league.

With skipper Bobby Thompson away on family duty, it was Mikkel Andressen who led the team out on a fine evening, the Broadstreet pitch near immaculate as ever, under-foot.

Kenilworth made it six wins in a row after beating Broadstreets. Pic by John Coles

With Kenilworth playing left to right (when viewed from the stand) the visitors were mindful of getting off to a good start, and did just that; early pressure in and around the home 22, providing the platform for Kenilworth number eight, Mike Ryan to take advantage of some sloppy home defence at the breakdown, and bag his and his team’s first try of the evening. Full Back Will Morgan knocked over the kick.

Within 5 mins Morgan’s boot was again called into action. Messrs Boulton, Carey and Stone, supported by the powerhouse of Kavanagh and Randle wreaking havoc in the scrum, penalty to Kenilworth, 42 meters out. Morgan slots the kick with ease to make the score 0-10.

The first quarter of the game was all Kenilworth, with the score board entirely in their favour and on the hunt for another try; it nearly came on around the 20 minute mark.

Jowett knocked the ball into the corner but the ensuing catch and drive was just held up, allowing Street to clear their lines and catch a breath.

The home side regrouped and started to flow for the first time in the evening. Whilst Kenilworth were more than capable of repelling whatever their pack had to offer, the Coventry side were having more success in the wider channels.

Up the field they went and now in the Kenilworth half for their first time, an indiscretion at the breakdown (offside at the back foot) gave the home side their first chance of points. Kick good. Score 3-10 with 20 minutes gone.

If Kenilworth won the first quarter, Street were now in their own-pomp. Kenilworth kicked deep in behind the Street back three, and narrowly missed out on a 50-22 kick, which would have given them attacking possession.

With Kenilworth guilty of over chasing, Street counter attacked from deep and following successive phases of play, the Street 9 darted over from a 5m scrum for an unconverted try. Score 8-10 with 5 minutes to the half.

Soon after the restart, Street were again piling pressure on the Kenilworth try line. The Broadstreet pack battered the Kenilworth defence time and again, leaving the Kenilworth supporters clock-watching, hoping their side would hold out before half-time. Step up Ollie Stone who put his head where it hurts to affect the turnover and with that the half time whistle.

The second half started as per the first; Kenilworth on top and threatening the Broadstreet try line. In one such attack, the Street second-row was adjudged to have intentionally dropped the rolling maul and was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

With the Street pack depleted, Kenilworth opted for the scrum and drove over for Mike Ryan’s and Kenilworth’s second try of the evening. Morgan’s conversion kick taking the score to 8-17.

Before the large travelling support had recovered from the joy of that scrum demolition, Kenilworth were scoring again.

Not to be outdone by the forwards, this was a try created by the backs. Neat approach play saw centre Jack Rawlins scorch through the defence and then show composure enough to float a deft pass to left wing Opoku- Fordjour, who took the play to within meters of the Street line.

It was now time for the heavy artillery, with galloping Doctor Chaz Hudson crashing over for Kenilworth’s third try. Conversion again added by the metronomic Morgan.

Whilst the score line was heavily in the visitors favour, it always felt that Street, especially their backs, weren’t finished. Nonetheless Kenilworth pressed on looking for the bonus point try.

As the game moved into the final quarter, the Kenilworth backs weren’t finished. Fly half Jowett broke through from distance and the final pass to Opoku-Fordjour was slapped down resulting in a yellow card and a penalty try for Kenilworth's bonus point score.

Broadstreet were feeling the pressure and were penalised for talking back to the referee, Morgan stepped up and yes you guessed it, the kick from 40m was good adding 3 to Kenilworth’s tally for the day.

In the last phase of the game, Street woke up and notched a couple of tries and of course Morgan slotted another excellent penalty from wide on the left.

Kenilworth win for the first time in the league away at Broadstreet. Well done to the players for making history.

On Saturday Kenilworth Women drew 17-17 with Barnsley and Kenilworth Men had an excellent and much needed victory away at Pinley 12-52.