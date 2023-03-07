Kenilworth return to winning ways with bonus try point victory over Derby

Kenilworth returned to winning ways after beating Derby 38-8.

Kenilworth got off to a great start, scoring in the first five minutes after a bust through the middle by Fox, with the athletic lock finishing the try himself and Morgan converting.

The next 15 minutes or so of the game saw Kenilworth with the upper hand and mounting several forays into the Derby 22. The Derby full-back was sent to the sin bin, for a team yellow, following a series of infringements under pressure.

On the 20 minute mark, Kenilworth did convert a scoring opportunity with fly-half Jowett scoring the second try of the game.

Kenilworth go on the attack. Pic by Willie Whitesmith.

Derby found form on around the half hour mark and were now camped in the Kenilworth 22. Time and again the resolute home defence thwarted the attack; and ultimately led to a turnover of possession. Ball in hand, the Kenilworth backs ran from their own 22, Ed Hannam making the initial break before passing to Andresen, who in turn fed Opoku- Fordjour who scored under the posts.

Derby started the second half the better of the two sides, earning their first points of the afternoon, with a successful penalty kick to make it 19-3.

But Kenilworth hit back straight away as Harrison scored under the posts. This also provided the 4 try bonus point.

Less than ten minutes later, and having been camped in the Derby half since the previous try, Kenilworth scored their 5th with Ted Bromwich last up with the ball, following a series of close quarter drives from the heavies. Score 33-3. 20 minutes to go.

Derby had the better of the next 10 minutes camped in the Kenilworth half; the home defence holding-fast through multiple attacks, until eventually breaking through to score their first and only try of the game.

Determined to finish the game off in style, Kenilworth rallied and took play deep into the Derby half thanks to a fine 50-22 kick from Jowett.