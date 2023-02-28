Kenilworth failed to strengthen their credentials as a top 6 side after a 37-15 loss at relegation-threatened Nuneaton in the Regional 1 Midlands League.

Kenilworth opened the scoring after Nuneaton failed to clear their lines, the ball eventually found its way to Mike Ryan who crashed over for a converted try, with around 10 minutes gone.

Within five minutes from the restart, Nuneaton’s physicality and energy levels, already a telling difference between the two teams, took play deep into the Kenilworth 22m and saw Kenilworth penalised at the breakdown; Kenilworth were slow to react from the quick tap and Nuneaton brought the scores level.

Kenilworth full-back Morgan kicked over a penalty to take the score to 7-10 before Nuns scored their second and third tries of the game, both by capitalising on Kenilworth’s disjointed attack and uncharacteristic one up rugby to lead 17-10.

Kenilworth slipped to a disappointing defeat at Nuneaton.

Before the half was out, Nuneaton scored and converted their fourth and bonus point try of the game, to extend the score to 10-24. Half time.

The second half opened as the first had finished, the hosts dominating the collision areas and too many missed tackles from Kenilworth. Twenty minutes into the second half, Nuneaton kicked a penalty from in front of the posts to take in the score to 27-10.

Now apparently having found something off a second wind, Kenilworth started to find a little flow in their play, with wing Ben Harrison first to the bouncing ball after a trademark Sam Miles dink over the top; try for Ben Harrison, conversion missed.

It was now important for Kenilworth to score next and attempt to turn the tide in the match. Unfortunately for the travelling Kenilworth supporters, it was Nuneaton who hit back almost immediately, to score and convert their fifth try of the afternoon.

