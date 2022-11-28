Kenilworth earned 5 league points with a 47-24 win away at a Derby side who were unbeaten at home.

Kenilworth were impressive in their win at Derby.

Kenilworth started well and took a 6-0 lead after 15 minutes through the boot of fly-half Tyler Price.

The home response came almost straight from the restart as Derby took advantage of a coupe of missed tackles to score a converted try.

On 25 minutes, Kenilworth crossed for a try of their own as Ollie Stone scored a trademark try from a dominant rolling maul to go 11-7 up.

Five minutes later Kenilworth scored again through Leo Jowett to make it 16-7.

As earlier in the game, Derby were quick to respond and two minutes later scored under the posts with the conversion added, score 14-16.

With half-time looming, it was Kenilworth finishing the half strongly. Continued pressure in the home 22m saw Derby penalised and a yellow card issued, Kenilworth immediately made the most of their numerical advantage with Sam Peppitt scoring a try and Price adding the 2.

Kenilworth turned the screw early in the second half when Kershaw found space in a disjointed Derby defence to make it 30-14.

The see-saw nature of the encounter continued with the hosts again responding quickly. Derby scoring when their 12 ran a good line and burst through some soft tackling to score. No conversion. Score 19-30.

A quarter of hour into the second half, Kenilworth added 3 points to their haul for the day.

Pressure from Kenilworth saw the home side penalised, up stepped Price from around 25 meters out to make it 19-33.

Ten minutes later the Kenilworth forwards were back at it, as was Stone, again on the end of the powerful driving maul to make it 19-40.

Ten minutes later, Derby continued to prove themselves no pushover and following several phases, scored through the backs, eventually breaking through between the centres. No conversion, score 24-40.

