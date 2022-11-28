Kenilworth started well and took a 6-0 lead after 15 minutes through the boot of fly-half Tyler Price.
The home response came almost straight from the restart as Derby took advantage of a coupe of missed tackles to score a converted try.
On 25 minutes, Kenilworth crossed for a try of their own as Ollie Stone scored a trademark try from a dominant rolling maul to go 11-7 up.
Five minutes later Kenilworth scored again through Leo Jowett to make it 16-7.
As earlier in the game, Derby were quick to respond and two minutes later scored under the posts with the conversion added, score 14-16.
With half-time looming, it was Kenilworth finishing the half strongly. Continued pressure in the home 22m saw Derby penalised and a yellow card issued, Kenilworth immediately made the most of their numerical advantage with Sam Peppitt scoring a try and Price adding the 2.
Kenilworth turned the screw early in the second half when Kershaw found space in a disjointed Derby defence to make it 30-14.
The see-saw nature of the encounter continued with the hosts again responding quickly. Derby scoring when their 12 ran a good line and burst through some soft tackling to score. No conversion. Score 19-30.
A quarter of hour into the second half, Kenilworth added 3 points to their haul for the day.
Pressure from Kenilworth saw the home side penalised, up stepped Price from around 25 meters out to make it 19-33.
Ten minutes later the Kenilworth forwards were back at it, as was Stone, again on the end of the powerful driving maul to make it 19-40.
Ten minutes later, Derby continued to prove themselves no pushover and following several phases, scored through the backs, eventually breaking through between the centres. No conversion, score 24-40.
With the game now nearing an end, Derby were on the attack and threw a loose pass in midfield, Kenilworth skipper Bobby Thompson intercepted the pass and outpaced the covering defence to run in from his own half. Price's successful conversion was the last action of the day.