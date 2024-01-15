Kenilworth slip to a heavy defeat at Bromsgrove
The side contained a number of changes due to injury and unavailability but hopes were high for another strong performance.
Unfortunately the home side had other ideas and dominated proceedings from the opening scrum. An early penalty saw an easy kick and the visitors were on the back foot. Kenilworth put together some good passages of play when they secured possession but lost the battle in the forwards for the majority of the game.
Bromsgrove's hard running centres took advantage of a stream of good possession and broke through the Kenilworth defence a number of times resulting in a 30-0 lead at half time.
It was testament to the determination of the visitors that after conceding 2 quick tries at the start of the 2nd half, they held firm and scored a very good try of their own from Will Morgan after a break from Charlie West, with a good conversion from full back Mark O'Connor
Kenilworth will be keen to put things right ahead of the local derby against Broadstreet on 27th January. The talent and tenacity in the squad will hopefully come to the fore again and a large crowd is expected for what is always an entertaining and attritional fixture.