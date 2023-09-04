Register
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Kenilworth win Association Croquet League after gripping final match of the season

Earlier this season, Kenilworth became West Midlands Golf Croquet Champions and this week, also won the Association Croquet League.
By Sports Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 07:51 BST

The final match of the season, played at Kenilworth, was critical as both Broadwas and Kenilworth were unbeaten.

Kenilworth won both the morning singles, Adrian Morris (26-11) and Mervyn Harvey (26-6). The doubles game went Broadwas’ way (20-8).

Kenilworth needed two wins from the four afternoon singles, but Philip Wood lost (7-26) before Harvey took his game (26-19).

Most Popular
The Kenilworth team of Adrian Morris, Philip Wood, Cliff Daniel, Mervyn Harvey.The Kenilworth team of Adrian Morris, Philip Wood, Cliff Daniel, Mervyn Harvey.
The Kenilworth team of Adrian Morris, Philip Wood, Cliff Daniel, Mervyn Harvey.

Morris lost (20- 21) meaning t he match then depended on Captain Cliff Daniel. He had maintained a lead throughout the game but a good break by his opponent gave him the lead.

Daniel then hit a good 25 yard shot to start a break of three hoops to retain the lead. This he defended well to win (18-16) to take the match and the league title.

Related topics:Kenilworth