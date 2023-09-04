Kenilworth win Association Croquet League after gripping final match of the season
Earlier this season, Kenilworth became West Midlands Golf Croquet Champions and this week, also won the Association Croquet League.
The final match of the season, played at Kenilworth, was critical as both Broadwas and Kenilworth were unbeaten.
Kenilworth won both the morning singles, Adrian Morris (26-11) and Mervyn Harvey (26-6). The doubles game went Broadwas’ way (20-8).
Kenilworth needed two wins from the four afternoon singles, but Philip Wood lost (7-26) before Harvey took his game (26-19).
Morris lost (20- 21) meaning t he match then depended on Captain Cliff Daniel. He had maintained a lead throughout the game but a good break by his opponent gave him the lead.
Daniel then hit a good 25 yard shot to start a break of three hoops to retain the lead. This he defended well to win (18-16) to take the match and the league title.