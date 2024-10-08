Latest results from Warwick Golf Club
August Medal: 1st Morgan Davies nett 64. 2nd Sandha Kulwant nett 65. RGF Trophy: 1st Mick Dale 38 points, 2nd Morgan Davies 32 points. Baker Trophy: 1st Mick Dale 38 points, 2nd Tony Houghton 36 points. Roly Scandrett pairs. Texas scramble: 1st Simon Duns & Morgan Davies nett 63, 2nd Tony Houghton & Mick Dale nett 69.
Warwick Classic: 1st Simon Duns nett 65, 2nd Ron Jeffries nett 69. September Medal: 1st Sandha Kulwant nett 67, 2nd Mick Dale nett 68. Ian Buswell Memorial Trophy: 1st Ron Jeffries 39 points, 2nd Robert Buckingham 34 points on countback.
Captains Greensomes Pairs: 1st Dave Farrow & Morgan Davies nett 65, 2nd Ron Jeffries & Mick Dale nett 67. Ron Bull Trophy: 1st Cindy Lewis nett 65, 2nd Ron Jeffries nett 73. Ralph Patterson Trophy: 1st Simon Duns 34 points, 2nd Ron Jeffries 33 points.
