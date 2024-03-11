Leaders Lillington show their class with big win

Mark Bastick playing doubles with Ben James.

Lee Dorning recorded a hat-trick, Jack Green’s brace included a 13-11 in the 5th win over Tony Deren and Sam Weaving also won two. Dorning and Green took the doubles. Gary Jackson bagged Georges’ points. St Georges B are second and got home 6-4 against Colebridge A.

Mark Jackson was a triple winner, Mark Rose added two and John O’Donnell won a vital single. In reply Mike Rinnhofer’s two included a 5 setter with Rose, Michael Browne beat O’Donnell and the pair won the doubles 13-11 in the 5th.

Rugby B edged WCC Bats 6-4 with another hat-trick performer in Adrian Pilgrim. Tomas Jacko contributed two and helped Pilgrim to the doubles. Nilton Green (2), Martin Hunter (1) and Martyn Todd (1) responded for Bats.

Mark Bastick of Eathorpe B.

There are only two results to hand in Division 2. Colebridge B overcame Eathorpe B by the emphatic score of 9-1 but were made to work. Dean Hicks won his three but was extended to 5 by Mark Bastick, Jason Rainey won three and Andrew Rowland’s double included a 11-9 in the 5th verdict over Ben James. Hicks and Rainey won the doubles with Bastick accounting for Rowland. Free Church E held Whitnash A to a draw.

Andy Coonan and Richard Smith won braces for Whitnash and took the crucial doubles 11-9 in the 5th. Stefan Birca won his three for Church and was supported by singles from Dan Shaw and Jay Virdi.

The top clash in Division 3 came when 4th placed Whitnash B entertained leaders Rugby D and emerged as 6-4 winners. Len Coonan recorded an impressive treble and was backed up by two from Paras Tejani who also helped Coonan land the doubles in straight sets.

Dave Cox proved to be Rugby’s top player with two wins, Pablo Caldas and Martyn Lilley each providing a single. Whitnash trail Rugby by 27 points and have 3 matches in hand. Third placed Nomads Codgers showed no mercy to struggling WCC Dinos, whitewashing their opponents through Steve Kurle, Richard Miles and Kim Wong. Free Church H won their second successive derby when beating Free Church G 8-2.

Nick Darwen is in a rich vein of form and notched another threesome. Deva Bakthisaran chipped in with two and partnered Darwen to the doubles. Johnson Wong secured two more points. Radu Draghici nabbed both of G’s points.

Second placed Free Church F squeezed past WCC Flounders 6-4. Nick Newman , Morgan Page and Susie Swan split the 6 points evenly between them. Steve Proctor was unbeaten for Flounders , though Page took him to 12-10 in the 5th, and won the doubles with Jeremy Sampson.

Flounders also compete in and lead Division A. This week they accounted for Free Church I 3-2 with Andy Caine winning both of his singles and pairing with Eric Barthorpe to take the doubles 11-7 in the 5th.

Alex Bosworth and Sam Groom both defeated Barthorpe. Second placed Eathorpe E pocketed all 5 points in their match against Radford A, Daniel Hadley and Toby John too strong on the night.

Rugby G moved into second spot in Division B with a close 3-2 verdict against Radford B. Bernard Burke and Katsuko Nagata each won a singles and grabbed the crucial doubles, though the match was decided when Katsuko beat Mo Eissa 11-9 in the 5th. Eissa beat Burke and Boye Cho defeated Katsuko in the match’s all female contest. Ashorne C overcame Free Church K 3-2 with Steve Bolton winning his two and Paul Hedges one.

It was close however, as Toby Roe went down 9-11 in the 5th to Bolton and Matt Hayes suffered the same fate at the hands of Hedges. Roe won a single for Church and paired with Hayes for the doubles.

Free Church J march on at the top of Division C and swept aside Eathorpe H 5-0 through Ankit Sharma and David Wedgbury. Free Church l remain second despite losing 2-3 to their N team. Susheel Gupta (2) and Jacob Sherratt (1) scored for N with Eshan Dhesi-Dabb (1) guiding Shivam Gupta to an 11-8 in the 5th doubles success.

Warwick University B pipped Free Church M 3-2 thanks to a double from Kavish Wali who also helped Keyaan Chughtai to the doubles. Alfie Green and Johan Pretorius replied.