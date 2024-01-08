With most sides in the Leamington 3-a-side League having played half of their matches, the League tables are beginning to inform us who will be battling for top and bottom by the season’s end.

The Rugby B team of Adrian Pilgrim, Sarah James, Tomas Jacko.

The Free Church A quartet of Lee Dorning, Jack Green, Sam Weaving and Rex Wong have opened up a 21 point gap at the summit of Division 1.

Their latest win was a comprehensive 10-0 eclipse of their C team. Three of the team are products of the club’s coaching team, being developed since their junior days and Rex is still a junior. St Georges B, led ably by number one Mark Jackson who has a 90% average, sit second.

Rugby A and B have split their strength this season with their top player Adrian Pilgrim (96%) playing for the B team whilst Ryan Lines (80%) and Matt Outhwaite (76%) remain with the A team. Nonetheless A sit 3rd and B are 4th.

At the other end County Council A, Oxhill and Free Church C occupy the bottom 3 places with Wellesbourne 10 points clear of that trio.

The leaders in Division 2 are Nomads Aces whose quartet of Andy Davies, Simon Nolan, Paul Rowan and Anthony Thomas have an 11 point cushion at the top. Flavels are second led by the current average leader Shivam Kapur on 95% but Lillington Free Church D are just 3 points adrift with a match in hand on both of the top two.

Their latest outing saw them sneak a 6-4 win against Rugby C who are 5th. Jeff Harris was unbeaten and Owain Jones and Ollie Endersby, another junior member of the club, chipped in with singles before Endersby and Harris secured the doubles 3-0. Daryl Burgess (2) and Marina Ndumnego(2) replied.

WCC Bears are seventh but with games in hand could make an impact at the top end. Their latest success was a 6-4 win over Free Church E. Chris Hughes starred with a treble and Clive Irwin and Phil Paine contributed singles, Hughes and Irwin pocketing the doubles. Church bounced back with braces from Stefan Birca and Dan Shaw.

Warwick University are the current basement team with Eathorpe B and Colebridge B just above them.

There are a lot of recent results to report in Division 3. Rugby D extended their lead at the top to 11 points with a 9-1 win over WCC Flounders. Pablo Caldas and Dave Cox posted trebles and Kal Singh won two. Jeremy Sampson got the consolation. With Martyn Lilley and Chris Maddox in their quintet Rugby will take some catching.

Second placed Free Church F also have a 5 player squad. Nick Newman, Morgan Page and Mark Singleton crushed 13th p laced WCC Dinos 10-0 and have the experienced Cherry Matthews and junior Susie Swan to call upon as well. With matches in hand Whitnash B will be favourites to gain promotion and defeated 6th placed Nomads Dragons 7-3 despite being a player short. Len Coonan and Paras Tejani took the contested points.

The relatively inexperienced Free Church G have enjoyed a good season and sit 4th after a 7-3 success at Rugby E.