Leamington and Warwick tennis players impress at county week

Luca Pow and Warwick Boat Club coach Cameron Malik won all their matches.

Warwick and Leamington players were on song as Warwickshire Men, made a bright start to their County Week campaign, taking a winning lead over the powerful Essex side 7-2 on the opening day of Group 2 at Roehampton.

Desperate to continue back-to-back promotions and clinch a place in the elite Group 1 for the first time in decades, the Midlanders looked sharp and confident as they took on their old rivals.

Their second pair former national junior champion Luca Pow and Warwick Boat Club coach Cameron Malik resuming last year’s successful partnership to win three rubbers out of three, including victory over their opposite numbers Alexander Groves and Edward Pudney 10-3 on the championship tiebreak.

The Warwickshire firsts Mason Recci and Warwick Boat Club’s Luke Hammond beat Groves and Pudney in straight sets but struggled against the Essex firsts Marshall Tutu and David Wright. Harry Thursfield and Oliver Plaskett the thirds also won two out of three

“There are no easy matches in Group 2,” said captain Gavin Henderson, the Warwick Boat Club Rackets Manager, “I’m hugely proud of how the boys did today. We’ve got a strong side and excellent team spirit and it’s been an exciting ride, coming up through the divisions over the last few years. Luca and Cameron really combined well and the other pairs battled for every point. We’re all up for a real fight, determined to get into Group 1 for the first time in years.”

Sadly the young Warwickshire Ladies side found the big-hitting Buckinghamshire side too much to handle.

Although their top pair, Hollie Reid from Edgbaston Archery and Giorgie Jones plus seconds Lucie Butler from Leamington and Rugby’s Lizzie Massey both beat the Bucks thirds, Reid and Jones surviving a titanic tiebreak 11-9, the side took only one more rubber when Reid and Jones beat the Buck seconds in another thrilling Championships tiebreak, even though two of the other matches went to Championship tiebreaks as well. For new captain Lianne Candappa, succeeding Katie Shaw who had led the side for a record 25 years, this was a baptism of fire.

“We always knew this would be a tough opener,” said Candappa. “We have quite a few new names and talented juniors in the team and everyone fought hard. I remember playing County Week as a junior and learning so much especially about doubles, team work and support. This will be character-building for everyone; we have a strong box but we intend to learn a lot from this week and will give it our best!”

County Week Results:

Roehampton, Men’s Group 2

Warwickshire beat Essex 7-2

Raynes Park, London, Women’s Group 3