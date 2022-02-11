Leamington athletics coach Les Barnett wins national award for lifetime's dedication to sport

Les Barnett with three members of his training group. England Masters Cross Country International Kelly Edwards, GB International and European Championships100k bronze medalist Sue Harrison who Les has coached for 35 years and Ladies Team Captain and Warwickshire County Cross Country runner Zara Hadfield.

A lifetimeof dedication by Leamington C&AC coach Les Barnett has been recognised with a prestigious national award.

In the England Athletics National Volunteer Awards 2021, Les, 80, was honoured to receive the ‘Services to Athletics or Running’ accolade for his contribution across all aspects of the sport over half a century.

Les was initially crowned the West Midlands winner in December, when club chairman Dave Ashbourne was also named Coach of the Year.

Winners from the nine regions were then put forward for the national title, with only the top two making the shortlist for last weekend’s virtual presentation ceremony.

Les and his family watched the event online, which was hosted by Katharine Merry, with his award announced by Kelly Sotherton - both Olympic bronze medallists.

“I was delighted and exceedingly proud,” said the club endurance /ultra coach.

“It’s a reflection on all the people who have supported me over the last 50 years.

“I couldn’t believe I had been nominated (by the club) and to find you are then in the final two was a surprise, but very pleasing,” said the retired inspector, who twice represented Britain in the European Police Championships.

Having joined the club as a sprinter in 1967 he qualified as a coach in 1975. Since then he has seen his athletes wear club, Warwickshire, Midlands, England and Great Britain vests with distinction, winning medals at every level.

In his 20 years on the club’s athletics committee from 1969, his work as chairman helped turn the cinder track into the all-weather Edmondscote Stadium.

His vast number of roles in the sport over the years, have included being Warwickshire AA President and the first Chairman of the Midland Association of Field Event Officials in the 1980s.

He has been Club Team Manager for the Men’s and Young Athletes League Teams.

Les qualified as a Field Events judge in 1974, continuing for more than 40 years throughout the UK, the last 30 at the top level of Referee.

He judged at more than 1,500 events from Young Athletes League to European level and was appointed as the Field Events Referee at the AAA 100th Championships.