Leamington bag the tries in deserved win at Broadstreet

With seven tries to the good, Leamington were worthy 45-10 winners, away at Broadstreet.

Leamington Centre, Freddie Spencer, on the break. Pic: Ken Pinfold.

The Coventry side’s, second string, are, like their First XV counterparts, having a poor season and sit just one place above bottom of the table Earlsdon, in Counties 1 Midland West (South).

Leamington hit the front in the opening minutes when Sam Russell, cut through the home defence and unleashed Conor Chamberlain to score.

On 24 minutes the home side took advantage of a penalty to get points on the score sheet and were denied another score by a try-saving tackle from Chamberlain.

This proved to be Broadstreet’s last positive action of the half, as Leamington hit back with two slick tries, courtesy of Chamberlain and Rich McKowen, the latter converted by Northover.

Leamington were soon out of the blocks for the second half, opening with a decisive run down the wing by Kofi Miller.

It was then no surprise that the Leamington Pack forged the next, all important fourth try, with a near unstoppable drive, which saw Freddie Spencer crash through and score. Northover made short work of the conversion.

Midway through the half, Broadstreet put in a concerted period of pressure on Leamington, forcing them to defend deep in their 22 metre zone. Numerous attempts were made to force a way through, however the visitor’s defence remained watertight.

Miller added another try with his power and pace too hot for the hosts to handle and try number five was secured, duly converted by the instigator of the attack.

Centre, Freddie Spencer, put the icing on the cake with two final tries; the first set up for him following a sparkling break from Lucien Gould and the latter originating from good work from the tireless Batchelor. Northover, sealed a fine individual performance, by converting the latter.

There was enough time for the hosts to force there way through for a late, converted try, however victory was firmly with the visitors.