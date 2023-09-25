Leamington had to dig deep in their 36-29 bonus point win against Alcester.

Conor Chamberlain opened the scoring for Leamington on 20 minutes, with Alex Johnston adding the conversion.

The visitors quickly responded with a try, courtesy of a drive from their pack and then took the lead from a penalty conversion. However, honours were even before the break, as a strong run from Fly-Half, Lewis Vaughan, set the scene for Leamington forge a well-worked try from the indomitable, Lewis Kelsey.

An early converted score from Alcester was soon countered by a try from Gareth Shuttleworth, converted by Johnston, before Leamington took a firm hold of the match with some impressive running rugby, complemented by two superbly crafted tries.

Richard Mullis, supported by his Pack, on the charge. Pic by Ken Pinfold.

The first was created by Chamberlain’s strong running, linking with Garrett Bell and Vaughan, for the latter to score. Johnston, who was producing a fine all round performance, slotted over the conversion.

The next score was one for the purists; Full back, Josh Jones, collected the ball deep in his half before outpacing the Alcester winger and setting off on a direct run up the flank. As the defence closed in, he slipped a neat pass to Chamberlain, who, immediately fed the ball to Centre, Garrett Bell who raced in under the posts. Johnston once again adding the conversion.