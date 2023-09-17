Leamington beat Old Leamingtonians to take the bragging rights
The hosts were first to work the scoreboard, slotting over a penalty goal on three minutes. They soon improved on this position, when scrum-half, Gareth Renowden raced in for a try, duly converted.
Leamington pulled a try back when Josh Jones outpaced the defence and raced in to score a superb try. James Dunne added the conversion.
Dunne then put his side in front with a well-judged penalty goal.
Kofi Miller then put his side further ahead, racing in to score another well worked try, which Dunne converted.
Old Leamingtonians did respond with some determination, however their efforts were thwarted by young Leamington Fly-Half, Lewis Vaughan, who booted his side out of danger, with a long clearance kick.
The Leamington pack were working very hard in the set piece and around the park and this endeavour brought further reward as they once again, capitalised on clean lineout ball, before setting up an unstoppable drive, with Prop, Danny Phillips, getting the final touch. The sure-footed Dunne quickly added the extras.
Leamington had the perfect start to the second half, when Ed Gray caught the home side defence lacking, and sprinted in under the posts. Dunne then added the conversion.
This was certainly a good position for the visitors, so early on in the game.
However, Old Leamingtonians, who lost out on promotion by a whisker last season, were not in the mood to succumb without a fight. Two converted scores brought them back into the match and a tense finish ensued.
The home side had opportunities to put further pressure on Leamington and only determined defending kept their line clear in the all important, final quarter on the game.
In the final seconds, Batchelor, who had produced a sparkling display for Leamington, nearly capped his performance with a try, only denied by some last ditch defending.
