Leamington book a spot in next round of the Papa John Trophy North Plate with win at Stamford

After a first minute, testing scrum, which saw Stamford power through, and after conceding a try after only five minutes, Leamington took full control of this second round tie, in the Papa John Trophy, North Plate, to run out worthy 31-23 winners.

Following their buoyant start, the home side soon had sight of Leamington’s attacking prowess, when Garrett Bell and Rich McKowen linked of the far flank and nearly opened up their defence.

Leamington though, continued to press the home side and were rewarded when Bell scored a try, with Josh Jones seeing his conversion attempt drop agonisingly short.

Soon after, Leamington Centre, Logan Deeley, cut through the home defence and set up Gareth Shuttleworth, for a fine score, converted by Jones.

Leamington Fly-Half, James Dunne, is pictured scoring a fine individual try.

The hosts then got back into the game with an unconverted score, before Deeley once again was the decisive factor in putting his side further ahead with another well-worked try.

Just before the break, Stamford took advantage of a penalty decision, to get three more points on the board to cut their gap to 19-13.

The Leamington squad were full of confidence and began the second period firmly on the front foot. The hard work of the Leamington Pack, in supplying good possession, was being complemented by the cutting edge play of the threequarters and when Fly Half, James Dunne sent in a clever chip ahead, McKowen and Logan Deeley were quick to give chase. With the home defence in disarray, Deeley was able to press home the advantage and get his second score of the day.

Dunne was instrumental in providing another scoring chance, when his deft kick was chased by Josh Jones and Louis Harvey. However, the bounce favoured the home side this time and the chance went begging.

Leamington finished off their attack show with a touch of supreme class from Dunne, who, once again, caught the home defence cold, with a neat chip and chase, which he gathered, and raced in to score under the posts. Jones added the conversion.