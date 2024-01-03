Leamington boxer Jess Barry to fight for Ireland
The last time I reported on the Leamington junior-lightweight, she was representing Scotland in a professional tournament against England.
I’m not aware Barry possesses Scottish heritage. Now Berry will represent the Emerald Isles in an England-Ireland tournament on March 7 to mark St Patrick’s celebrations.
The fight will again be held at Scott Murray’s plush Excelsior Sporting Club, based at his Premier Suite, Cannock, base.
At least Barry does appear to have genuine Irish roots. But there’s only a Welsh vest left for the 29-year-old.
I’m sure, given the opportunity, trainer Derek Fitzpatrick would put Jess on a leek based diet and bang the drum for the 29-year-old to be included on a Scott Murray bill to mark St David’s Day. He’d ensure she was Welsh for the day.
I like Barry, a college lecturer. And I have sympathy for her.
She was scheduled to face Beccy Ferguson for the Midlands junior-lightweight title. Instead, Ferguson faced Sian O’Toole for the featherweight belt and lost.
Fitzpatrick has taken it on the chin. He said: “That’s boxing – opportunities slip away and opportunities arrive unexpectedly. You’ve just got to make sure you’re ready when the phone rings.
“It’s not so much the goalposts have moved, at present they seem to have been taken away. I’m really happy with her. The things we are working on, she needs less reminding. She has a raging desire to succeed.”