Leamington boxer Matty Harris is a knockout - in just 75 seconds!

Matty Harris

He instantly made a name for himself fighting on Sky Sports on Saturday night in Newcastle.

Matty, in only his second professional fight, wanted to make a statement and what a statement he made, taking Mait Metsis of Estonia off his feet, in the first round of their heavyweight four-rounder.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Internet views of his ‘monster right uppercut’ went viral, with commentators impressed by his ‘peach of a finish’ .

“It’s gone nuts,” said the 6ft 8in boxer, who signed last year for Wasserman Sport under the guidance of the Sauerland brothers and coached is by Edwin Cleary.

“The knockout has had over 100,000 views in the first 24 hours and I’m getting people I don’t know coming up to me and messaging me to say: ‘Great punch!’

“People are calling it the knockout of the year - I can live with that.

"I’m not getting ahead of myself and I know there’s lots of work to do. But I’m only 22 years old.

"It’s all part of the journey and I know I’m in a really fortunate position. How many kids at 22 years old get to do what they love for a living?

"It’s amazing being a full time boxer and I feel like I’m living the dream and I appreciate that and will work as hard as I can to get to the top of what I do.”

Full of praise, coach Edwin Cleary said: “It was an eye-catching knockout. There are loads talking about it, but Matty needs to keep his feet on the ground. People will try to rush him now but we need to take our time.

“The commenter mentioned Mait Metsis’s feet leaving the canvas after Matty hit him on the chin with a perfectly-timed uppercut on the way and that’s made Matty one of the most talked about young heavyweights around.

“We should know within two weeks on a date for Matty’s next fight – anyone looking to come and show some support should contact Cleary’s Boxing Gym.”

In something of a rags to riches, Cinderella fairytale Matty’s tremendous talent and potential was recognised when he sparred with some of the country’s top heavyweights during lockdown.