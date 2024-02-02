Nick Leah will debut on Channel 5’s Telford International Centre show. Pic: Mick Lockley.

The fighter will make his bow on the March 1 Telford International Centre show, topped by Sam Eggington’s European light-middleweight title shot. Staged by Wasserman, the card is televised on Channel 5.

Leahy is slated to meet Carlisle welter Jake Osgood who has won only one of 39.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old said: “It’s was a nice surprise and I’m excited. The last couple of years have been frustrating, but the training for this one has gone really well.

“The only worry going forward was the knee injury, but it hasn’t been an issue at all – I haven’t even thought about it.

“I’m thinking and hoping I’ll bring a few supporters. It’s going to be a nice moment and the start of something.

“Even before the injury I knew I was going to turn pro. My style was always more suited to the pros, so no massive changes were needed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “I owe a big thankyou to my team, coach Derek Fitzpatrick and manager Jon Pegg – and a thankyou to Wasserman for the opportunity. I’m excited by the chance to repay them by putting on a performance.”

Leahy certainly has the potential to attract fans from a large area. He comes from Evesham, trains in Leamington and had a spell at Birmingham’s Hall Green amateur club.

He’s been with Derek Fitzpatrick since the age of 18, has won 17 of 20 unpaid bouts, gained gold at the Haringey Cup and collected a national development title.

Derek said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for a debut. OK, I know he’ll probably be fighting at 5.30 in the afternoon, but how many kids, apart from Olympians, get their debut on a TV show? There’s not many.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Fans can expect to see an exciting, sharp, vibrant display of boxing. Remember, in 2018 he was one of the biggest prospects in development boxing.