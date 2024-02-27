Matty Harris returns to the ring on Friday night in Telford

Harris returns to the ring on Friday night, on the Wasserman Boxing show at the Telford International Centre, following a shock first defeat of his career last summer.

The 24-year-old, from Leamington Spa, was stopped by Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko in Edinburgh in July and has now teamed up with world renowned coach Peter Fury in a bid to get back in the heavyweight mix as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harris – known as ‘Magic’ – takes on Belgium’s Amine Boucetta over four rounds later this week and heads into his return having sparred Francis Ngannou, UFC champion Tom Aspinall and Hughie Fury, among others.

Messages of support have also come from a number of British heavyweights, including Dereck Chisora, Frazer Clarke and the man who faces Ngannou next week – Joshua.

On messages from AJ and others, Harris said: "A lot of people, including AJ, have reached out, exchanging some nice words, which has been nice.