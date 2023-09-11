On a day when weather conditions were more suited for “Henley Regatta” than fast, free-flowing rugby, Leamington put in a masterful performance and secured their second consecutive league victory of this new season, beating Broadstreet II 27-12.

Playing in temperatures of 30C made for a testing time, for both squads, however, the lush covering of grass, on the superb Leamington pitch, would have provided some respite for the teams. Nevertheless, compulsory “water stops” were in force.

The visitors had opened their season last week, with a convincing win against Earlsdon and so entered this match with some confidence. However, this soon took a dent when Garrett Bell opened the scoring.

Leamington continued to boss these early exchanges and their pack set up a very forceful drive, following a lineout, which gave Club stalwart, Simon Harry, the chance to add another try to his name.

Leamington skipper Joe Kinghorn take on the Broadstreet defence. Pic by: Ken Pinfold.

Broadstreet got on the scoresheet with a converted score, before Leamington prop, Louis Dunbavin, restored order with a try, following a run from Bell that had won his side a penalty. The home side kicked for position and when skipper, Joe Kinghorn took the ball at the ensuing lineout, the Leamington pack set up another unstoppable drive, with Dunbavin getting the final touch. Debutant Full Back, Lewis Vaughan, who had fitted seamlessly into the team, slotted over the conversion.

Before the welcome half-time break, Broadstreet hit back with an unconverted try.

Leamington opened the second period in sparkling form and Full Back, Vaughan was the catalyst, with some superb individual skill. He picked up a stray pass, just inside his own half and set off on a run at the hosts. He then caught his neat chip ahead and outpaced the Broadstreet defence to score under the posts. Fittingly, he then composed himself and slotted over the conversion.

With no respite in the exhausting conditions, it was a testament to the fitness levels of both squads that they were able to put on a show of fast-flowing, high quality rugby.