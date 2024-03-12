Leamington fighters to face top Irish boxing prospects in special challenge night

Fitzpatricks and Bulkington boxers Davey Boswell (left) and Dan Burke.

The town’s Fitzpatricks Boxing Gym have confirmed that a selection of some of Ireland's best will take on a selection of Warwickshire finest at an as yet unnamed local venue.

The Irish team will consist of boxers from development boxers to all Ireland champions with the coveted prize of the Mick Leahy belt going to the boxer of the night.

Leahy is a well known boxer in the Leamington area and is famed for beating the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson.

The history of Leamington and Cork sporting exchanges go back many years with Leamington legends Jim and Joy Barry hosting football tournaments with Leamington Hibs and Cork football teams.

It is a template Fitzpatricks head coach Derek Fitzpatrick is keen to emulate.

He said: “I think keeping the links alive is massively important.

“I personally never played football but many friendships have been made on both sides of the water and sport is fantastic way of getting people together,

“Three of the four boxing gyms in Leamington are run by Irish families and one by a Sikh. Fitzpatricks is based at the Leamington Gurdwara, Yet again highlighting the importance of sport bringing communities together.”

The link up is a family affair with Derek’s cousin Danny Fitzpatrick a highly respected figure in Irish boxing.