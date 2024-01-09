Leamington find the going tough in defeat at Alcester

Leamington Hooker, Olly Boyes, making progress in attack.

Heavy underfoot and with a slope difficult to defend, the visitors were under pressure throughout the afternoon and never really showed any of their attacking threat, which is usually cutting edge.

The hosts opened up the scoring with a penalty goal on the ten minute mark and then went further ahead with a converted try. The latter was the result of recycled ball from a scrum, which somehow created an overlap, that Alcester used to full advantage.

All Leamington had to offer at this stage was a threatening run from winger, Kofi Miller.

Leamington did find some momentum, midway through the half, when they set up a very strong drive, close to the Alcester try line, following a penalty.

Scrum-half, Patrick Northover used the ball to test the home defence with a sprint to the line and when held up, made it available to Centre, Lucien Gould, whose forceful run was also brought to a halt by the home defenders.

This was to prove to be Leamington best play of the day, as they eventually got on the scoresheet with a superbly crafted try. Skipper, Joe Kinghorn carried on an attack from his own 22 metre area and raced upfield.

Although unfairly impeded, the Referee played good advantage and Kinghorn was able to keep the ball alive and set up an attack down the nearside flank. Back-Row, Ed Gray, took over control of the ball and his darting run and spin out of an attempted tackle was sufficient to cause disarray in the home defence and allow Chris John, in good support, to take over and race in to score.

Leamington were playing with the slope in their favour at this time, however, they were unable to make any further headway and on thirty minutes of play, fell to a try, on the far wing, to give the home side slight advantage at the break.

The second period was a very drab affair, with the playing conditions impacting on the quality of the football.