Leamington heavyweight Matty Harris added to bill in Telford
Harris has been added to the Wasserman Boxing event at the Telford International Centre on March 1 as he looks to bounce back from his shock defeat in Edinburgh to Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko in July.
“Since losing my unbeaten record, I have taken time out to work on what went wrong last summer,” he said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I’ve now got a renewed focus and I feel recharged and more than ready to get back in the ring, on March 1 in Telford.
“I have teamed up with Peter Fury and I am really excited about this new partnership and where my career can go with this man in my corner, because he has forgotten more than most people know about the sport.
“I’m buzzing to be back; I can’t wait to put right what went wrong and start putting myself back in the heavyweight mix.”
They are the first additions to the undercard of the EBU European Super Welterweight title showdown between Abass Baraou and Sam Eggington, which will be shown live and free-to-air on Channel 5.