Matty Harris begins his comeback train in Telford in March.

Harris has been added to the Wasserman Boxing event at the Telford International Centre on March 1 as he looks to bounce back from his shock defeat in Edinburgh to Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko in July.

“Since losing my unbeaten record, I have taken time out to work on what went wrong last summer,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve now got a renewed focus and I feel recharged and more than ready to get back in the ring, on March 1 in Telford.

“I have teamed up with Peter Fury and I am really excited about this new partnership and where my career can go with this man in my corner, because he has forgotten more than most people know about the sport.

“I’m buzzing to be back; I can’t wait to put right what went wrong and start putting myself back in the heavyweight mix.”