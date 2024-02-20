Leamington impress to beat Ledbury in exciting match

Winger Garrett Bell on the attack, supported by the Leamington Pack.

The narrow margin victory was in jeopardy right up until the final whistle, in a match that was full of excitement throughout.

The visitors opened the scoring with a converted score, with only six minutes played.

Confidence, however, soon took a jolt when Leamington hit back with a try, following a very smart move, created in their own 22 metre zone. Centre, Freddie Spencer and winger, Garrett Bell, combined, to run the ball out of defence, at pace, forcing Ledbury on the back foot and having to fight to keep their line clear, in the far corner.

Leamington Skipper, Joe Kinghorn nearly forced his way over, before the ball was set and then recycled across the pitch. The pace and invention of the home attack was too hot for the visitors and as the ball was whipped along the backline, Full Back, Chris John, took the final pass and crashed over in the corner.

Leamington had conceded an early try following a penalty in Ledbury’s favour and were caught once again, in similar circumstances. The penalty, as before, was conceded close to the home try line and the big Ledbury pack were able to force their way over for another converted score.

Despite the intense rainfall during the week, the pitch was in very

good condition for running rugby and Leamington, playing at this time against a light wind, emphasised this point with another eye-catching attack out of defence.

Ed Gray took possession and caught Ledbury cold with a devastating turn of speed before linking up with Hooker, Nathan Batchelor, on the far side flank. The impressive Batchelor fended off a couple of tackles before presenting the ball to Garrett Bell, on his right hand side. Bell, in lightning form, danced his way around the flailing Ledbury defence to score another quality try.

The pace of the game and the enterprising rugby on display from both teams was certainly a great advert for the competitive, Counties 1 Midland West (South) league and it was the visitors who scored to increase their slender lead with another converted score, following good work from their Pack.

From a now strong position, Ledbury would have been confident in their undoubted ability, to go on to win the game. However, such is the passion, currently running through the veins of the Leamington squad, nothing can be taken for granted and this point was soon to be evidenced.

Freddie Spencer, who had delighted the Leamington Vice Presidents, following their lunch, with his powerful running, sent a kick to the near side wing, deep into the Ledbury red zone. The Leamington Pack, with Kinghorn in the driving seat, kept up the momentum, before Bell took over and sent out a pass to Rich McKowen, in the left wing position, who was over and under the posts in an instant. Patrick Northover stepped up to slot the conversion.

Leamington had felt the full “weight” of this strong Herefordshire side and had coped extremely well. The home Pack had proved equal in the scrum and at the lineout and their grit was about to prove vital in the second period.

On eight minutes of play of the new half, Leamington winger, Conor Chamberlain, produced a magical run, to set his side up for a stunning break and try. Weaving his way through a myriad of defenders, the winger’s pace took him deep into the Ledbury defence and when the ball was switched into the hands of Spencer, the big Centre forced his way over the try line for a breathtaking score, which, also gave Leamington the lead for the first time in the game.

Leamington increased their lead when Ed Gray finished off an attack, orchestrated by Northover and Bell, however, the visitors kept themselves firmly in the game when they took advantage of a penalty to kick to reduce the deficit to a mere three points.

This position set the scene for a dramatic finish, which was in perfect keeping to how the game had been played out. Ledbury set up camp in the Leamington 22 metre zone and mounted a series of attacks which looked as though they would profit from at any time.