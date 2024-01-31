The Leamington players who were part of South Warwickshire's win.

Seven of Leamington’s current Colts team were part of the 25 man South Warwickshire match day squad to face North Warwickshire.

Front rowers Luis Erinmez, Syd Harvey and George Wilkinson were joined in the pack by No.8 Archie Thompson, whilst Tom van der Hoven (scrum half) and Joe Johnston (full back) also lined up at the kick off.

Owen Treanor was travelling reserve and last week’s fly half, Finn Cassidy, attended to lend moral and vocal support in a crowd of close to 100.

Last time out saw easy victories by both of these sides over Coventry and Rugby district, as a result this match was billed as the decider and a tight game ensued.

Winning 7-5 at half time, the South team extended their lead with another try and a penalty to leave themselves two scores clear with 10 minutes on the clock.