Leamington league’s top player is beaten for the first time this season

Performance of the week came in Division 1 of the Leamington Table Tennis League where Lillington Free Church C’s Nikit Sajiv inflicted the first defeat of the season on Rugby B’s Adrian Pilgrim, the League’s top player.

Richard Grover, left, and Alexandros Plianos, from.Ashorne B, who have won the Autumn 2-a-side Division A title.

Sajiv went on to post a hat-trick and with Tom Hunt grabbing one/ tenth placed Church got 4 points from their opponents who are fourth. Pilgrim won his other two singles and the doubles with Tomas Jacko who also won two. A single from Sarah James completed the scoreline.

Bottom played top as WCC A entertained Free Church A and went down 0-10. However, it was by no means an uncompetitive match. Jack Green included a 13-11 in the fifth win over Taran Dhillon in his treble and Green and Rex Wong snatched the doubles 11-9 in the 5th. Sam Weaving completed the Church line-up.

There were also close games in the contest between Rugby A, in 3rd, and Free Church B, in 7th. Trebles from Ryan Lines and Matt Outhwaite and the doubles saw Rugby to 7 points but Church’s James Berry lost 9-11 in the 5th to both Lines and Outhwaite. Berry, Greg Swan and Monika Tomaszek all won singles for Church.

Second placed St Georges B overcame WCC Bats 6-4. Mark Jackson won his three, Mark Rose added two and Earl Sweeney a single. Nilton Green, Martin Hunter and Martyn Todd, who lost twice in 5, all took singles and Green and Todd won the doubles 13-11 in the 5th.

Colebridge A edged Wellesbourne 6-4. Craig Allen notched a triple as did Omar Khan. Alan Cotton, Steve Cull and Gary Stewart all picked up singles and Cotton and Cull landed the doubles 3-0.

In Division 2 Eathorpe A beat their B side 6-4. Walter Warburton starred for the victors with a maximum, Elliott Hey won two and Kieran Podbury one. The B side bounced back with Mark Bastick taking two, Chris Atkins one and the pair won the doubles 11-9 in the fifth.

Whitnash a fell 3-7 at home to Colebridge B. Dean Hicks and Jason Rainey won all of their singles and paired to lift the doubles. Andy Coonan, Richard Smith and Dennis Woodhead replied for the home side.

Whitnash B slipped to third in Division 3 after losing to WCC Codgers who collared them 6-4. Les Hoggins posted an impressive maximum for his team and Richard Miles (2) and Kim Wong (1) supported. Len Coonan (2) and Tamas Nemeth (1) plus the doubles kept Whitnash in contention.

Free Church F replaced Whitnash in second when defeating Rugby E 10-0. Cherry Matthews, Morgan Page and Susie Swan were in top form. Eathorpe C drew at home to with Moreton Morrell Tennis Court Club. Kannan Nitti maintained his 100 per cent average for the visitors and Pablo Smith contributed one, the duo winning the doubles. John Ablett (2), Josh Atkins(2) and Darren Hadley (1) responded.