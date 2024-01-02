Nick Leahy and Jon Pegg seal their professional partnership.

Lightweight Nick Leahy hopes to make his debut in March under the guidance of trainer Derek Fitzpatrick and manager Jon Pegg.

The 26-year-old, whose family are based in Evesham, comes to the paid game with a solid amateur pedigree. Bar a brief stint with Hall Green ABC, he’s been with Derek since the age of 18, has won 17 of 20 bouts, gained gold at the Haringey Cup and collected a national development title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much of this year has been spent recovering from a serious knee injury: Nick, who works for the family car breaker business, suffered a ruptured ACL ligament. He’s now back firing on all cylinders.

Fitzpatrick said: “As an amateur, Nick’s strength was he did the basics very well, very, very well. He’s crisp, fast paced and dynamic. Really good handspeed.

“What can he achieve? At the moment all I want him to achieve is to win his first fight. It’s a change of game. He was 15-0 as an amateur, but 10 of those wins came in a seven week period, so you could say his record bellies his experience.

“Am I the best coach in the world? Absolutely not. Am I the best coach for Nick Leahy? Most probably.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“During the championships, Nick and his brother Sean (a fine amateur) made a 50 mile round trip to the gym to train. That’s 1,000 miles a month. That shows me the dedication Nick has.”

Leahy, from a fighting family, added: “I just felt the time was right to turn pro. I think it will suit me more – the amateurs are all 100 miles per hour, the pros more about placing shots.

“I think I’ll have a good following – a lot of people are already asking about my first fight. I think I can do something. I know what I can do and what skills I’ve got, I don’t doubt myself.