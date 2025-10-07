Leamington Muay Thai world champion to challenge for another title next month

A poster for George Mouzakitis' world title fight on November 8. Photo supplied.placeholder image
Leamington Muay Thai world champion George Mouzakitis will challenge for another title next month.

Mouzakitis will face Cambodian Som Piseth in a ISKA Muay Thai World Title bout at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield on Saturday November 8.

George, 26, of the Leamington Nakmuay gym, is the current IMC World Champion, WBC National Champion, WBC NKT Title Holder, and MTGP European Champion.

George will be moving up a weight division from super-lightweight to welterweight for the fight.

A poster for Myles Mouzakitis' fight on November 1. Photo supplied.placeholder image
Of his opponent, George’s father and coach Sam said: “Piseth is a warrior with an incredible 75-fight record including 51 wins.

“He brings huge honours, including being the Kun Khmer Gold Medallist in 2022 and Cambodia National Games Champion."

Before George’s big fight, his younger brother Myles, an ISKA English and Commonwealth Champion - also of the Nakmuay gym, will face up and coming Muay Thai star Jake Newman at Park Hall in Preston on Saturday November 1.

Sam said: “Myles will be the total underdog.”

