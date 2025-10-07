Leamington Muay Thai world champion to put title on the line next month

A poster for George Mouzakitis' world title fight on November 8. Photo supplied.

Leamington Muay Thai world champion George Mouzakitis will put his title on the line next month.

Mouzakitis will face Cambodian challenger Som Piseth in a ISKA Muay Thai World Title bout at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield on Saturday November 8.

George, 26, of the Leamington Nakmuay gym, is also the current IMC World Champion, WBC National Champion, WBC NKT Title Holder, and MTGP European Champion.

Of his experienced opponent, his father and coach Sam said: “Piseth is a warrior with an incredible 75-fight record including 51 wins.

A poster for Myles Mouzakitis' fight on November 1. Photo supplied.

“He brings huge honours, including being the Kun Khmer Gold Medallist in 2022 and Cambodia National Games Champion."

In the week before George’s big fight, his younger brother Myles - also of the Nakmuay gym, will face up and coming Muay Thai star Jake Newman at Park Hall in Preston on Saturday November 1.

Sam said: “This will be one of the hardest fights of Myles’ career – he’ll be the total underdog.”