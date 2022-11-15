Leamington went down 44-22 at home to Kidderminster at the weekend.

Leamington 1st team debutant Jim Reed scores a try. Pic by Ken Pinfold.

Leamington were unable to recover from a disappointing first half, where they shipped five tries, and thus had to concede defeat to a strong Kidderminster side who seem to be the inform team in the league at the moment.

Although the visitors took an early lead with a penalty kick, Leamington soon hit back with a superb try by debutant, Jim Reed.

The hosts were pressing in the Kidderminster half and moved the ball to the far side flank, where Reed took up possession.

With plenty of ground still to cover, the young Centre sped down the wing, brushing aside the opposition defenders and raced over, touching down under the posts. James Dunne added the conversion.

The latter then added to his tally with a well struck penalty to give his side an early 10-3 lead.

However, from this relatively comfortable position, the home side suddenly felt the full force of both the bulk and pace of the Kidderminster back division as they were overwhelmed with four quick tries.

Good running from Toby Bruce created an opening for John Brear to get his side back on the scoresheet with a try but the visitors had the final word of the half with their fifth try of the afternoon.

Leamington got themselves back into the game in the opening minute of the second period when a strong run from their forwards was halted near the Kidderminster line unfairly and the referee had no hesitation in awarding a “penalty try”.

This helped the home side put together a series of well thought out attacks, in a concerted period of pressure on the Kidderminster defence.

However, despite having the better possession in the second half, Leamington were unable to capitalise on their pressure and ultimately succumbed to a further penalty goal and converted try.

Leamington have no fixture this weekend and are next in action against Spartans in the Counties 1 Midlands West (South) League. The defeat leaves them fourth in the table.