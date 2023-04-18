Leamington professional boxer Danny Quartermaine gearing up for ninth professional bout

Cleary’s Leamington professional boxer Danny Quartermaine is going to be fighting his ninth professional bout on the 6th May 23 at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

Standard tickets are £40, £60 for the premium stand and £200 for ringside.

The event is a Boxxer & Sky Sports event and is going to be on broadcasted live on Sky sports channel. Also on the night boxing will be the number one ranked WBA light heavyweight boxer Joshua Buatsi v Pawel Stepien, Ben Whittaker, Lauren price, Tyler Denny and many more. Danny has been unbeaten so far. Tickets can be bought by calling 07507293645.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elsewhere, LCB boxer Leah Collis has become National University’s kickboxing champion.

Danny Quartermaine is set for his ninth pro bout next month.

She won on a split decision after winning her qualifier’s and having to fight semi final against last year’s champion

Advertisement

Advertisement

And fight final late on the same day with her opponent coming from the same club as semi finalist in front of 500 crowd.

Meanwhile, Leamington Community Boxing had three boxers on the Truimph show in Coventry

With Chase Jones and Jugveer Singh both having success in they’re bouts and Jeevan Purewal having a good skills bout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can submit your sports news each week to [email protected]