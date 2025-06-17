Leamington RFC's Walking Rugby team secure cup glory

Winners!

Following on from their success in last month's Warwickshire Rugby Competition, on Sunday 15th June, Leamington Rugby Club's Walking Rugby Team entered the inaugural Northampton Saints Walking Rugby Tournament at the Franklin’s Gardens, home of Northampton Saints RFC

As part of the competition 12 teams (some clubs with two teams and a barbarians mixed side) from around Warwickshire and Northamptonshire entered and played in two groups for 10 minutes per game.

The first game was against Northampton Saints and Leamington won 8-2 with the second game against Earlsdon where Leamington won 3-1. The next group game was against Banbury which was a 4 all draw followed by the quarter final against the same team with Leamington winning 7-0.

The semi final was against Silhillians and Leamington won 1-0 with the final against Bugbrooke where Leamington won comfortably 4-2.

Walking Rugby is a game for anyone of any age and no prior Rugby experience is required. We are always looking for new players so if you want to spend an hour in the week doing a bit of fitness at our regular “walk outs”, training is on a Wednesday night at 7pm at Leamington RFC.