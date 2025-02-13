Leamington Royals aim to remain unbeaten in Optasia Squash Super League

Action from Leamington Royals' last match against Bristol Buccaneers. Photo: Edward Wolstenholme Studio.

Leamington Royals make the long trip to St George’s Hill Knights for their third game in the brand new Optasia Squash Super League (SSL) this Friday, 14 February.

The Valentine Day’s match-up will see both teams reach the halfway point in the pool section of the SSL.

Both teams are unbeaten, so a win for either side could take them to the top of the SSL and would certainly go a long way towards reaching finals weekend in June.

The 2024 National Club Squash Champions drew their first game back in November away at Coolhurst Cavaliers 2-2 before beating the Bristol Buccaneers 3-1 in front of a packed house at Guy’s Cliffe Avenue last month in their first home game.

The Knights have drawn both their games so far, away at Bexley Ballers and then at home against the table-topping Chichester Centurions.

Valentine’s night promises a great match up with Leamington Royals’ favourite and multi-World Teams and Commonwealth Games medallist England’s #3, Declan James (WR29), leading the charge for the Royals in the men’s professional game, up against England’s Charlie Lee (WR148). James has been as high as WR15 and Charlie Lee, who is working his way back up the rankings after a lengthy injury, has been as high as WR43.

The ladies professional match is a mouth-watering prospect with two of the most in-form players in the world going head-to-head. The Royals will be represented by Japan’s #1, Satomi Watanabe (WR11), who will be up against England #2 Jas Hutton (WR18). Watanabe will be looking to defend her unbeaten record in the SSL and is fresh off the back of winning the ‘Squash in the Land 2025’ tournament last month in the USA where, as 5th seed, she took out 3 higher ranked players to land the trophy.

Hutton has been playing some great squash in recent weeks, losing in the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Gaynor Cup last week and with a recent win over England #1, Georgina Kennedy, in the JP Morgan Tournament of Champions.

The U25 rubber features Ben Smith (WR73) making his Royals’ debut against the Knights’ Will Salter (WR196); Salter is in his first year as a full time professional having left University of Birmingham last summer.

Completing the line ups are the Club Heroes and team captains: Wales #3 Owain Taylor (WR96) representing the Royals against Miles Jenkins. Jenkins is rarely seen on the PSA circuit these days but is a very skilful player, coaching the likes of Joel Makin, the Welsh #1 based at St George’s.

Royals’ team Manager and Head Coach, Jason Pike, said: “We’re really looking forward to our Valentine’s Day trip to St George’s; it’s a great venue and there are some great match ups.

"Looking at rankings, you’d say we are probably slight favourites but looks can be deceptive – Charlie and Miles have not been on the pro circuit for a bit, so their rankings don’t reflect their ability, and we know we are in for a tough one and to expect a noisy reception.

"Anything can happen in best of three. Hopefully we can retain our unbeaten record as we reach halfway in the league pool. As always, none of this would have been possible without our sponsors, Napton Cidery and Arrow Precision Engineering, who are both associated with the club, and who have agreed to support this opportunity and help bring world class squash to our doorstep. A massive thanks to them for their support”.