Although somewhat flattered by the eventual 20-8 scoreline and in a game of few clear cut chances, Spartans took full advantage of their limited attacking opportunities, whereas Leamington, despite all of their endeavour, especially in the second half, failed to capitalise on their power plays.

Leamington trio, Conor Chamberlain, Nathan Batchelor and Kofi Miller, on the attack.

It was the home side that hit the ground running, putting Leamington under intense pressure, although unable to breakthrough their opponents, seemingly impervious defence.

Leamington, in their first attack of substance, instigated by a charge out of defence from John Brear, claimed lineout ball and set up a drive towards the home try line.

Spartans were quick to rally their forwards and halt this incursion, however they were caught cold by Chris John’s elegantly flighted cross field kick, which bounced kindly for winger, Louis Harvey to latch on to and put his side into the lead.

Spartans were quick to redress this set back and following a scrum, forced their way over for an unconverted score, to thus draw level, before the half time break.

The home side slotted over an early penalty goal, but then had to sit back and cope with an onslaught from the Leamington attack, now playing with the strong wind behind their backs. This was a sustained period of pressure and disappointingly, failed to realise any formal gain, other than a neatly converted penalty from Harry Johnson.