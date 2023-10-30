Leamington Rugby Club welcome Davisons Law as new premier sponsor for 2023/24 season

Davisons Law has become primary sponsor of Leamington Rugby Club for the new season.

The solicitors and law firm, with offices in Leamington Spa, are keen to back the local community.

Gary Davison, from Davisons Law, said: “Having recently opened our Leamington office, we want to become part of the wider community spirit in the town and providing support for the club here is a great opportunity to do so. The club is clearly ambitious and a great venue since it’s re-furbishment; we hope we can be part of its continuing growth and success.’

Richard Watkins, the club Chairman said it was great to have Davison’s on board, adding“ At the end of last season we set to work refurbishing the clubhouse, and with the support of many volunteers, players and their families and local businesses, it is now looking fantastic.