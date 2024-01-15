With ten tries and five conversions, Leamington’s 60-10 victory, over bottom of the table Earlsdon could not have been more emphatic.

Back-Row forward, Rich Mullis, scoring for Leamington.

The host’s forwards kept the Earlsdon pack quiet for most of the afternoon and also provided their back line with an abundant supply of quality possession, which was used to deadly effect throughout.

Earlsdon, with just one win and one draw to their name currently, and who are cemented firmly at the foot of the table, did have their moments of positivity in the match, where their pack earned two well-worked scores, building on their impressive result the previous week; a 25 all draw with Manor Park. However, they had no real answer to the near relentless running, passing, game that Leamington put into play from the outset.

Centre, Garrett Bell, was the first name on the score sheet, finishing off a crisp set of passes in the threequarters, with an incisive break, cut inside and then over the try line, allowing Patrick Northover to add the conversion.

Full Back, Chris John then finished off an attack, following a drive from the Leamington pack up the nearside wing, converted by Northover, before Bell got his second try of the afternoon. This time the Centre linked with his partner, Freddie Spencer, in midfield and jinked his way through the visitors defence, allowing Northover to claim his third conversion.

From the restart, Ed Gray fielded the ball, deep in his 22 metre zone, and while a potential opening on his left-hand side looked favourable, he decided to slip an inside pass to winger, Conor Chamberlain, which proved, unanimously, to be the best option. Chamberlain suddenly leapt into overdrive, sped the length of the pitch and touched down under the posts, leaving a trail of bemused defenders in his tracks. Once again, Northover stepped up to nail the conversion.

Despite his Olympian efforts moments earlier, Chamberlain was on hand again to finish off another speedy break out of defence from the hosts.

Earlsdon did regroup and found some attacking enterprise from their forwards to drive through for a converted score, however, normal service quickly resumed from the home side, with another, well-engineered score.

Earlsdon won a lineout, however, Leamington snapped up their throw-in and sent the ball along the back division, where Freddie Spencer made the all-important opening, before unleashing the try scoring pass to winger, Jonty Duncan. Northover obliged with the conversion and Leamington went into the break with six tries already banked.

The second half was to prove another testing time for the visitors. Early on, Leamington won scrum ball and sent the ball along the line where Chris John was on hand to secure his second try of the afternoon.

Then, a weak kick out from the Earlsdon defence, was gratefully accepted by Back-Row, Gareth Shuttleworth, who was quick to set off on a darting run in the visitors 22 metre area, before sending a delightful flick pass to Northover, in good support, to claim try number eight.

Leamington had to take soak up some pressure from the Earlsdon pack, which did produce a try, before their own set of forwards hit back with a more than adequate response. The hosts won a series of penalties and opted each time to go for lineout possession. The final lineout in this sequence of play, was gathered by Second-Row, Greg Atherton, who was quick to set up a drive with his forwards, which Hooker, Ollie Boyes, finished off.