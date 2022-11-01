Kofi Miller scores his side’s 10th try of the game as Leamington secured a crushing 56-5 win over Coventry Welsh. Pic by Ken Pinfold.

The visitors had the worst possible start, conceding a “penalty try” in the first minute, following a strong drive from the Leamington pack and with a man yellow carded, matters soon deteriorated further.

Winger, Kofi Miler’s neat catch and set allowed Toby Bruce a run and then two probing kicks from Chris John continued to heap pressure on the Coventry side.

The latter of these kicks led to a drop out from Welsh, which was snapped up by Patrick Northover, who was quick to move the ball inside, to Bruce.

The strong running Centre created an opening for Full Back, Conor Chamberlain to latch on to and sprint down the far wing for a fine score.

Leamington thought they had increased their lead when Gareth Shuttleworth and Tom Lane swapped passes in midfield and opened up a gap for Craig Smith to exploit, with a try under the posts. However, the Referee had to bring back play following an earlier incursion in touch.

This temporary setback was soon forgotten as Leamington ran in five further tries from Shuttleworth (2), Craig Smith, Northover, and Chamberlain before the half time whistle.

The home side found the scoring touch again, courtesy of some magical play from Chamberlain.

After running back, deep into his own half to field a kick from Welsh, the fleet-footed runner sliced his way through the visitors defence to score under the posts. Catching his breath, he then slotted over the conversion.

The visitors were rewarded for the efforts with a try, before Leamington replied with a try from Sam Nunn.

Leamington’s final try of the afternoon was full of class and set up by Chamberlain, who fielded the ball on the wing and cut across the pitch, before unleashing Miller.