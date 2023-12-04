Leamington slip to a 33-17 defeat to Evesham as tributes paid to Jack Jeffrey

Leamington Hooker, Nathan Batchelor, on the break.

Ahead of the game both sides paid tribute to former Evesham winger, Jack Jeffrey, who died last year.

Teams, officials and club members, joined in a minute’s applause for the young player, who passed away in tragic circumstances, playing the game he loved.

In bitterly cold conditions, Leamington opened the scoring on 15 minutes, with a superb try after Rich McKowen scored following a great break by Garrett Bell.

This promising start was short-lived, however, as the visitors hit back immediately with an unconverted score of their own, to draw level.

Despite this setback, Leamington continued to play some attractive, high tempo, attacking rugby. In one attack, Prop, Louis Dunbavin caused mayhem, with a charge down, that almost brought reward and then Gareth Shuttleworth sent over a clever kick to the corner, which had the Evesham defence in trouble.

With this impetus in attack, Leamington went ahead with another unconverted try as Kofi Miller raced over in the corner.

Disappointingly for Leamington, they were unable to further capitalise on this advantage and quickly lost the lead to a converted score. Evesham then kicked a penalty goal to increase their lead and on half time, hit the hosts with another converted try.

The Evesham attack proved very effective in the second period. Not necessarily for their scoring prowess, more for their ability to keep Leamington penned in their own half for long passages of play.

However, their momentum was upset with some smart play from the hosts, setting up a converted score to add spice to the game. Nathan Batchelor got possession in the middle of the park and set Bell away. The Centre had Ed Gray and Brad James in support, before the ball was sent out to winger, Conor Chamberlain, whose mesmeric run saw him race in for the try. James quickly added the extras.