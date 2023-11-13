Leamington slip to defeat against high-flying Luctonians II

Leamington entertained Luctonians II, the league’s unbeaten joint leaders, and were probably guilty of giving the Herefordshire side too much respect as they lost 32-15.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The visitors certainly have an impressive pedigree, with their First XV, playing in National League 2. However, it took some 20 minutes of playing time before they broke the deadlock, with a penalty goal. Leamington had earlier declined this route for early points, opting for a lineout and a potential try scoring attempt.

​Although Leamington made a quick and positive reply, the visitors were able to build on their lead with two tries, before Josh Jones got his side on the scoresheet with a well-judged penalty kick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening moments of the second period did not see Leamington at their best as despite a positive start, they fell to another soft try, before being really exposed for the first time, as Luctonians pressed forward in the near-side corner, before spreading the ball wide and using the overlap for a final, well-executed score.

Leamington No8, John Brear, forcing his way through.

Now some 26 points adrift, Leamington faced a seismic challenge, against this well-drilled side, however, they began to realise that their football abilities, were a match for their opponents and for the first time in the game, put intense pressure on Luctonians.

The initial big breakthrough came from a penalty. Leamington opted for a scrum and as the ball was secured, Back-Row, Ed Gray claimed possession and raced through the visitors defence for the try.

Leamington continued to press, forcing the visitors into some desperate defending in their 22 metre zone, which culminated in further foul play and a “Penalty Try.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final 20 or so minutes of the match had certainly belonged to Leamington, who played some explosive, free-flowing rugby and were matching the league leaders at all levels and despite a final penalty goal in their favour, Luctonians were not disappointed at the sound of the final whistle.

In another Friday night lights match, Earlsden edged past a resilient Leamington Colts with a final score of 29-27. The match was exciting till the end with three late tries leaving spectators gripped. This was yet another important step for Leamington’s development Colts side who just never give in.