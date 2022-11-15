Leamington Spa Amateur Swimming Club set new cub records at West Midlands Short Course Championships

Twenty-five swimmers from Leamington Spa Amateur Swimming Club (LSASC) descended on Alan Higgs Sports Centre for the West Midlands Short Course Championships.

Leamington's swimmers were on top form at the West Midlands Short Course Championships.

Great swimming over the two-day event saw Leamington’s swimmers set 56 personal best times, set 14 new club records, and make 13 open age group finals. In total, they won seven gold, eight silver and four bronze medals.

Annabel Crees (15 years) had a particularly successful championship. The times swum in the 15 years and under 100m and 200m backstroke not only won her gold in both events, but also qualified her for the open finals. In thrilling finals, she swam impressive personal bests and claimed silver in both events. Her time of 1.02.94 in the 100m backstroke set a new junior Warwickshire County record (subject to ratification). Annabel also won silver medals in the 15 years 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle.

Joining her in a medal-winning weekend was her 15-year-old teammate Teia Hendley. As well as picking up gold medals in the 15 years 100m breaststroke, 100m and 200m Individual Medleys she also qualified for the open finals for these events, where she claimed bronze in the 100m Individual Medley in yet another great personal best time. Teia also claimed silver in the 50m breaststroke and bronze in the 100m freestyle for 15 years.

Further open finalists and medallists were Louis McAuliffe (18) who was also on winning form claiming gold in the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle and Joshua Golsby-Taylor (18) who won bronze in the 50m backstroke. Completing LSASC’s open finalists was Annabel Vance (15) in the 200m butterfly, having won silver in the 15 years category. Also sweeping up medals in the 15 years age group was Charlie Rounce (15) who took silver in the 200m and 400m Individual Medleys and bronze in the 200m butterfly.

Next stop for Annabel Crees, Louis McAuliffe and Teia Hendley is the National Winter Championships next month in Sheffield, each having qualified for four events.