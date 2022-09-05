Leamington Spa ladies qualify for the final stages of the Women’s National Top Club competition

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leamington Spa ladies have qualified for the final stages of the Women’s National Top Club competition for the second year running.

After winning the Warwickshire area of the competition, they beat the Herefordshire champions a few weeks ago and last weekend defeated Northamptonshire champions, Desborough Town, taking wins in three of the four disciplines played.

As one of the last eight clubs in the country now left in this competition they will play in the final stages at Leamington over the weekend of 17th/18th September. Their opponents in the quarter-final will be three-times past winners, Wigton from Cumbria.

Spa travelled to Rugby Thornfield last weekend for a 6-rink mixed match. Looking to avenge a 6-shot defeat in the reverse fixture in June, Spa started strongly and were never headed. Neal Weston, Diane Murray, Jenny Wickens and Malcolm Wickens finished with a 24-15 win, whilst there were also rink wins for David Payne (18-11), Greville Reader (17-13), and Mervyn Taylor. Despite an early 11-1 lead, Jerry Horne finished with an 18-24 loss and Dave Wigman was beaten 13-22. However, Spa took the overall win by 111 shots to 103.