Leamington Spa ladies qualify for the final stages of the Women’s National Top Club competition
For the second year running, Royal Leamington Spa ladies have qualified for the final stages of the Women’s National “Top Club” competition.
After winning the Warwickshire area of the competition, they beat the Herefordshire champions a few weeks ago and last weekend defeated Northamptonshire champions, Desborough Town, taking wins in three of the four disciplines played.
As one of the last eight clubs in the country now left in this competition they will play in the final stages at Leamington over the weekend of 17th/18th September. Their opponents in the quarter-final will be three-times past winners, Wigton from Cumbria.
Spa travelled to Rugby Thornfield last weekend for a 6-rink mixed match. Looking to avenge a 6-shot defeat in the reverse fixture in June, Spa started strongly and were never headed. Neal Weston, Diane Murray, Jenny Wickens and Malcolm Wickens finished with a 24-15 win, whilst there were also rink wins for David Payne (18-11), Greville Reader (17-13), and Mervyn Taylor. Despite an early 11-1 lead, Jerry Horne finished with an 18-24 loss and Dave Wigman was beaten 13-22. However, Spa took the overall win by 111 shots to 103.
There was a very close finish to Spa ladies’ mid-week 3-triples match away at Coventry Avenue. As the last ends began, Spa were trailing by 4 shots, 43-47. However, 5 shots from the trio of Val Roberts, Dawn Horne and Sheena Harris, put Spa one shot ahead. When captain Jenny Wickens dropped 2 shots on her last end it was then advantage Avenue by one one shot. Fortunately, Chris Weare ended with a double to give Spa a one-shot victory, 50 shots to 49.