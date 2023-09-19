Leamington Spa Swimming Club retain Division One title in Nuneaton and Bedworth Junior league.

Leamington Spa Swimming Club’s junior team have retained the Division One title in the Nuneaton and Bedworth Junior league.

The competition is held initially over three rounds with the top six teams then qualifying for the final at Pingles Leisure Centre in Nuneaton. Boys and girls between the ages of nine and 12 compete in a mixture of individual and relay events.

The final was expected to be the most competitive for several years with Boldmere starting as league leaders and Leamington, Nuneaton and Bedworth and City of Coventry just one point behind. Blythe Barracudas and City of Worcester completed the finalists.

On the night, it was City of Coventry who started strongly and raced into an early lead after 14 events. However, the Leamington swimmers continued to fight for every point and with the nine year-old boys and girls in particularly outstanding form, they edged into a narrow five point lead with 12 events to go.

The Leamington youngsters produced a superb finish to extend their lead to finish 15 points ahead of Nuneaton and Bedworth, with City of Coventry a further 13 points behind in third place.

Proud captains Sam Mann and Ellie Watson collected the trophy on behalf of the team.

It was another incredible achievement for the team who are coached entirely by volunteer coaches and teachers and who continue to defeat clubs significantly bigger than Leamington.