Leamington swimmers enjoy their gold rush

Leamington swimmers have turned on the style.

This is the first time the Championships have been held for two years and for many it was their first experience of a regional competition.

Having achieved tough qualifying times, 37 swimmers represented the club, racing against top clubs from across the West Midlands.

Leamington swimmers won 12 golds, six silvers and five bronzes, as well as four golds and one silver in relay events.

The swimmers achieved 95 personal bests and set 10 club records.

George Smith (17) led the way, taking golds in 100m breaststroke, 200m and 400m individual medleys.

He was joined by Annabel Crees (15), golds in 100m and 200m backstroke; Teia Hendley (14), golds in 50m and 100m breaststroke; Andre Onyekwe (14), golds in 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke; Charlie Rounce (15), golds in 100m and 200m butterfly and Olivia Taylor (12), gold in 50m backstroke.

The club also fielded relay teams who were on winning form. Golds were won in boys’ in 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley in the open age group.

The times by the teams, including Joshua Golsby-Taylor, Myles Harris, Jason Herbert, Louis McAuliffe and George Smith, mean they have qualified for these relays at the British Championships in July.

There was also gold for the girls 14-16 years medley relay team of Annabel Crees, Teia Hendley, Zoe Sayers and Poppy Miners.

Head coach Graham Nash said “I’m thrilled with the performances of all our swimmers over two long weekends of racing.

"I was particularly pleased with how well our younger swimmers raced, who for many this was their first major competition.

"For our older swimmers, it was great to see many achieving qualifying times for the British and English Championships, taking place later in the summer.