Leamington swimmers storm into regional final as league champions

Leamington juniors have stormed to the regional final as league winners

The team gala, for boys and girls aged 9 to 12 years, features both individual and relay races. After three very exciting rounds of swimming, the Leamington team finished top of the Division 1 table.

In Round one, Leamington faced tough opposition from Boldmere and Solihull. However, an outstanding team performance, led by captains Olivia Taylor and Ethan Gould, saw Leamington win by six points.

Confidence was high for round two with Leamington once again drawn against Boldmere and a strong Blythe Barracuda’s team. The young swimmers of Leamington did not disappoint, this time defeating Boldmere by 49 points, with Blythe a further 28 points behind.

The draw for round three saw another tough draw for Leamington. A packed balcony at Newbold Comyn saw the home team establish an early lead but Nuneaton & Bedworth fought back strongly in the second half of the gala, to set up a nail-biting finish. With every swimmer playing their part and fighting for every place, the final result saw Leamington secure a memorable victory by seven points.

The team has now qualified for the regional final in September as League winners – this final will comprise the top six clubs from Division 1. The top two teams from this final will progress to the National semi-finals. Leamington will be hoping to repeat their success of 2019 in securing one of those top two places and then progressing to the National final.